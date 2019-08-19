The 83rd Annual Membership Meeting of Missouri Rural Electric Cooperative will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Palmyra High School gymnasium on 1703 South Main St.

PALMYRA, Mo. – The 83rd Annual Membership Meeting of Missouri Rural Electric Cooperative will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Palmyra High School gymnasium on 1703 South Main St.

Registration will begin at 9 a.m., and the business meeting will be called to order at 10 a.m. A lunch for members and families will be served by Walnut Hill Farms after the meeting.

Three directors, one from each of the three districts of the cooperative, will be elected for three-year terms during the business portion of the meeting.

All members are requested to clip out and bring the registration form on the back page of the August issue of the Rural Missouri newsletter. Each membership registering prior to the election (one per membership, not per person) will receive $10 in cash and an attendance gift.

Two grand prizes of $250 in cash, a portable electric barbecue grill and other prizes will be given away to members whose names are drawn from the registration slips. Members must be present to win any prize drawing.