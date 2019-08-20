HANNIBAL - When the Hannibal Arts Council had its annual meeting on Aug. 15, it voted on new and renewing board members for the Class of 2022.

HANNIBAL - When the Hannibal Arts Council had its annual meeting on Aug. 15, it voted on new and renewing board members for the Class of 2022. Priscilla Mehaffy and Natasha Meininger were welcomed as new board members for their first three-year terms. Ruth Garner will continue on the board for a second three-year term. Going off the HAC board are Jason Gregory and Ileen Levy.

In addition to Mehaffy, Meininger and Garner, current HAC board members includes Elise Blue, Becky Evans, Patricia Garey, Mary Ann Hoag, Roger McGregor, Sean Meyer, Dakeeta Planty, Susan Till and Branson Wood. Ileen Levy will rejoin the board and fill an unexpired board term from a recent resignation.

The HAC board will vote on new officers for 2019-2020 at the September meeting. The proposed slate of officers is President Roger McGregor; 1st Vice President Ruth Garner; 2nd Vice President Patricia Garey; Treasurer Ileen Levy; and Secretary Elise Blue.

The HACis staffed by Executive Director Michael Gaines, Program Coordinator Brenda Beck Fisher and Office Manager Kerrie Otten.

For more information or to get involved in the HAC contact them at findit@hannibalarts.com, 573-221-6545 or stop by their office at 105 S. Main St. For contact information, program calendar, involvement opportunities visit the website at hannibalarts.com.