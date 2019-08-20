Immanuel Baptist Church is planning to prayer walk for area schools at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25

HANNIBAL – Immanuel Baptist Church is planning to prayer walk for area schools at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25.

The event will involve walking outside the schools around the grounds, lifting up the administrators, teachers, support staff and students in prayer for the upcoming school year.

Anyone wishing to participate is invited to meet at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at Immanuel Baptist Church, 3600 McMasters Ave.