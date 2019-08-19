Friday, Aug. 16
• Police were called to several disturbances. At one home a man was arrested for domestic assault and a woman was arrested for a drug charge.
• Property maintenance violations were reported in the 2700 block of Hope and the 1200 block of Lindell Avenue.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported at Griffith and Hope streets.
• Police checked the well-being of people on request.
• Vehicles were photographed running a red light on U.S. 61.
• Motorists were ticketed for speeding on Fulton Avenue.
• Traffic accidents were reported at 4407 McMasters Avenue and on northbound U.S. 61.
• Misdemeanor stealing was reported in the 400 block of West Terrace and the 2600 block of Market.
• Police received and investigated a report of children playing in street in the 500 block of North Hawkins Street.
Saturday, Aug. 17
• Police checked the well-being of several people as requested.
• Non-injury accidents were reported at state Highway 79 and Reservoir, and at U.S. 61 and Paris Gravel Road.
• Stealing was reported in the 3100 block of Rendlen.
• Numerous animal complaints were investigated.
• Reports of suspicious people were investigated.
• Two men were arrested for assault after police were called to a domestic disturbance.
• Property damage was reported in Spooner Park at Vine and Terrace.
• Misdemeanor stealing was reported in the 2200 block of Spruce.
• Stealing was reported on Holman Drive and in the 1500 block of E Street.