Friday, Aug. 16

• Police were called to several disturbances. At one home a man was arrested for domestic assault and a woman was arrested for a drug charge.

• Property maintenance violations were reported in the 2700 block of Hope and the 1200 block of Lindell Avenue.

• An abandoned vehicle was reported at Griffith and Hope streets.

• Police checked the well-being of people on request.

• Vehicles were photographed running a red light on U.S. 61.

• Motorists were ticketed for speeding on Fulton Avenue.

• Traffic accidents were reported at 4407 McMasters Avenue and on northbound U.S. 61.

• Misdemeanor stealing was reported in the 400 block of West Terrace and the 2600 block of Market.

• Police received and investigated a report of children playing in street in the 500 block of North Hawkins Street.

Saturday, Aug. 17

• Police checked the well-being of several people as requested.

• Non-injury accidents were reported at state Highway 79 and Reservoir, and at U.S. 61 and Paris Gravel Road.

• Stealing was reported in the 3100 block of Rendlen.

• Numerous animal complaints were investigated.

• Reports of suspicious people were investigated.

• Two men were arrested for assault after police were called to a domestic disturbance.

• Property damage was reported in Spooner Park at Vine and Terrace.

• Misdemeanor stealing was reported in the 2200 block of Spruce.

• Stealing was reported on Holman Drive and in the 1500 block of E Street.