HANNIBAL – The “Piana From Savannah” Victor Wainwright and the Train will bring their August Thunder Tour to Hannibal for a concert at Tanyard Gardens, 320 S. 3rd St. on Saturday, Aug. 24.

The performance will be hosted by the Hannibal Jaycees, and show time is from 7-10 pm. Victor Wainwright and the Train have received numerous accolades for a sound consisting of elements of blues, boogie-woogie and soul.

“Growing up in Roots music I would watch the Grammys and dream of one day taking part," Wainwright said, whose self-titled album on Ruf Records earned him his nomination. "One morning, I woke up to that dream becoming a reality.”

In addition to his Grammy nomination, Wainwright is nominated for the 2019 Independent Blues Awards in the "Best Contemporary Blues CD," "Best Blues Stage Performance," "Road Warrior," "Contemporary Blues Song" and "Contemporary Blues Band" categories.

The Nashville musician won Pinetop Perkins Piano Player Award at the 2018 Blues Music Awards in Memphis last May. Rock & Blues Muse voted Victor Wainwright and The Train one of its "Top 20 Blues, Rock & Roots Albums of 2018" while Wainwright's album finished number one on the Roots Music Report Top Contemporary Blues Album Chart for 2018.

Tickets to the performance are available for $10 each, and the event is part of Hannibal's yearlong bicentennial festivities. More information is available at 636-734-1938 or by visiting http://bit.ly/VictorWainwright.