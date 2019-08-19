Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will have traffic reduced to one lane at the U.S. 36 and County Road 225 junction for bridge work Monday, Aug. 26

Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will have traffic reduced to one lane at the U.S. 36 and County Road 225 junction for bridge work. The work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26.

Please remember to use caution if you will be traveling through this area, and obey all work zone signs and personnel. Put down your cell phone to help eliminate distractions.

This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MoDOT (275-6636). All roadwork is posted on the traveler information map. You can also visit them online at www.modot.org/northeast.