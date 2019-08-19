HANNIBAL – The 2019 Big River Steampunk Festival will offer stress-free ways for people to express themselves by using their imagination at this celebration of Victorian inventions, industry and architecture.

HANNIBAL – The 2019 Big River Steampunk Festival will offer stress-free ways for people to express themselves by using their imagination at this celebration of Victorian inventions, industry and architecture.

The Labor Day weekend festival will be from 9 a.m. Friday, Aug 30, through 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, in downtown Hannibal, with many events along North Main Street. The festival is produced by Ken and Lisa Marks, co-founders of the Hannibal History Museum, with a portion of the proceeds to benefit the Hannibal History Museum Foundation, a not-for-profit organization.

“This feels like a stressful year (dealing with floods and other problems),” Ken Marks said. “We are focusing on how people can feel free of that stress and play with ideas of steampunk,” he said, adding “the festival will encourage people to express themselves in healthy ways.

“This year we are focusing more on makers - do it yourself - it is about playing, making things, experimenting and expanding ideas, not just costumes. We are trying to incorporate history and fantasy and fairy tales.

“One new event will be a tinkerers' tournament,” Marks said. It will be in the Joy Pavilion. “We will give them giant tubs of stuff, and they will have to make a steampunk thing, but it does not have to run.”

The Hannibal History Museum will offer a “make and take” place for creating jewelry and other crafts, as well as 3-D prints. The usual steampunk costume contests will take place, and other contests will include the Nerf Wars, which is being expanded and will be played on the Cardiff Hill Overlook Park at the north end of Main Street.

Game playing will be encouraged at Java Jive, where one portion of the building will be provided for Brass Engine Games, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. Marks explained this is so “People can try games before deciding to buy them.”

Premium events are scheduled for an admission fee. This year one will be at the Hannibal Jaycees' Tanyard Gardens. This Twilight Elementary Circus will be an aerial and fire circus.

Another premium event, the Saturday night Red and Black Crimson Ball at the Star Theater, will include a fashion show. The Sweetie and the Toothaches band from St. Louis will play music from the '20s and '30s.

Two cruises are scheduled on the Mark Twain Riverboat, which is docked north of the Mark Twain Brewing Co. Marks explained that in past years steampunk entertainment was on the first deck, but this year entertainers will travel around the boat. The Scoundrels and Shysters “will do sleight of hand and con man tricks,” he said.

Among special attractions, Marks said, the Great River Road Harley Davidson group is bringing diesel punk motorcycles, which were used in the years between World War I and World War II.

The Gateway Steampunk Alliance of St. Louis is bringing an airship that is 30 feet long and 18 feet high. And the public will meet an author who wrote a trilogy on Mark Twain and Traveling to the Moon.

General admission to the festival is free, and many of the events, contests and performances are free, including the Joy Pavilion and The Great Midway - featuring more than 50 steampunk merchants from around the country. The Main Street Stage and Airship Village also offer free events.

Finn's Food and Spirits will house The Academy, a smorgasbord of seminars, demonstrations and talks. Additional merchants will offer special steampunk items and events.

For more details see bigriversteampunkfestival.com.

Premium events

Friday, Aug. 30 - Third Annual Meeting of the Society for Fermented Alchemy, 7-8 p.m.

• Saturday, Aug. 31 - The Mentalist (with Dr. Judas), 1-2 p.m. at Bluff City Theater; Mystic Tea, 2-3:15 p.m., and Jeckyl and Hijinx - An Interactive Comedic Experiment, 4-5 p.m., both at Mark Twain Brewing Co.; The Mentalist (with Dr. Judas), 5-6 p.m.; Pre-Crimson Ball Dinner at The Star Theater, 5:30-6:15 p.m.; The Crimson Ball and Fashion Explosion (w/Sweetie and the Toothaches), 6-8:40 p.m. at the Star; Scoundrels and Shysters Cruise, 9-10:30 p.m.; Sensory Overload Burley-Q, 11 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Star.

• Sunday, Sept. 1 - Fairypunk Tea, 2-3 p.m.; Jeckyl and Hijinx - An Interactive Comedic Experiment, 4-5 p.m. at Mark Twain Brewing Co.; Twilight Elemental Circus featuring Valor-Thieves of Flight, 6:15-8:45 p.m. at Tanyard Gardens; Van Helsing Riverboat Cruise w/the Ragged Blade Band, 9-10:30 p.m.; Time-Travelling Burlesque, 11 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Star.

• Monday, Sept. 2 - Brunchtopia Summit, 10-11 a.m.; Architectural Homes Tour, noon-3 p.m.

bdarr@courierpost.com











