MARK TWAIN LAKE, Mo. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Mark Twain Lake is partnering with the National Wild Turkey Federation to host an apprentice dove hunt special event on Sunday, Sept. 1 and Monday, Sept. 2.

This National Wild Turkey Federation sponsored event will be held in an area on State Highway U in Monroe County. Participants of the event are paired with experienced hunters, and are provided instruction on hunter safety and effective methods to pursue this recreational opportunity. Only event participants, apprentice hunters, and event organizers will be permitted in this area during this two-day event. On Tuesday, Sept. 3, the area will be available for use by the general public.

Registration for the event and answers to questions regarding the event are available by contacting Jon Burk of the National Wild Turkey Federation at 573-676-5994.

More information regarding the area closure is available by contacting the M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center at 573-565-2112 or marktwaininfo@usace.army.mil.