MACON, Mo. – Representatives from Massman Construction and the Champ Clark Bridge Team invite the public to the monthly update meeting being held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 in Riverview Park in Louisiana, weather permitting.

This is an informal meeting and attendees are encouraged to ask questions. Even though the bridge is open, work continues on the project. The update usually lasts about 60 minutes.

Regular updates about the project are provided online at www.champclarkbridge.com and on the Champ Clark Bridge Replacement Facebook page.