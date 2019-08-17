Project Community Connect, an annual fall event to raise awareness about homelessness in Marion and Ralls counties, received a $3,500 grant Thursday, Aug. 14 from the Community Foundation, a non-profit group that offers a competitive grant program in 12 counties of Northeast Missouri and West-Central Illinois. Pictured, from left: Families and Communities Together (FACT) Executive Director Tom Dugger, North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) Ralls County Service Coordinator Dr. LeAndra Bridgeman and Community Foundation Vice Chair Lydia Ahrens. Other grantees included the CHART Teen Task Force, The Child Center Inc., Douglass Community Services Inc., the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri, the Hannibal Alliance for Youth Services, Hannibal Free Clinic, Lewis County Fair Association, Monroe City R-1 Schools and United Way of the Mark Twain Area. This year, the foundation awarded grants totaling $124,062 to 39 organizations. The 2019 Project Community Connect event is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 3.