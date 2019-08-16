The Courier-Post will highlight an area football player to watch this upcoming season with kickoff rapidly approaching.

Keenan Batsell

School: Monroe City

Year: Senior

Position: Fullback

Height: 5-10

Weight: 190

The stats: Ran for 1,468 yards and 16 touchdowns on 198 carries.

Why watch: The fullback position is what makes a Wing-T offense so successful, and Batsell was why the Panthers’ offense hummed last season in his first year as the starter.

Batsell averaged 122 yards per game and 7.4 yards per carry last season. He did all that while sharing carries with running back Zach Osborn, who also ran for more than 1,000 yards. Batsell becomes the focal point with Osborn’s gradutiaon.