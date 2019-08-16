Bria Malone McCarty of Columbia won the national title of America’s U.S. Junior Tween at the 2019 America’s U.S. Miss Scholarship Program finals July 20 in St. Louis. She is the daughter of Jon and Brooke McCarty, granddaughter of Kerry and Susan McCarty, Jana Sydenstricker and Roger Sydenstricker, and great granddaughter of Phyllis Belt. The scholarship program emphasizes the importance of gaining self-confidence, learning new skills and setting and achieving personal goals. It is judged on community volunteer service, resume, personality wear, evening gown and a private personal interview. Bria will receive a cash scholarship, national crown, national banner and a trophy, and will be featured in a national photo shoot and advertising.