HANNIBAL – The Missouri Department of Transportation will host a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29 at MoDOT's Hannibal District Office on Thursday, Aug. 29.

Please let your family, friends, and co-workers know that may be interested in donating.

More information is available by calling 1-888-275-6636.