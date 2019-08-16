The Hannibal Arts Council recognized several community members at its Annual Meeting and Paragon Art Awards on Thursday, Aug. 15

HANNIBAL, Mo. – The Hannibal Arts Council recognized several community members at its Annual Meeting and Paragon Art Awards on Thursday, Aug. 15. Presenting the 2019 awards were HAC President Susan Till, HAC Executive Director Michael Gaines and HAC First Vice President Roger McGregor. Award winners were presented original, one-of-a-kind award pieces by Hannibal artist Drew Suttor.

Ruth Garner won the The Ultimate Paragon, the highest award presented. Garner was recognized for her commitment and dedication to the Hannibal Arts Council and her role in the creation of the Bad Art by Good People Art Auction, a program which matches community leaders with artist mentors to create an original piece of art. She currently serves on the HAC Board of Directors and is the Chair of the Program Committee.

Also recognized with 2019 Paragon Art Awards were:

Leadership in the Arts (Art Project/Art Program) — Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau for their role in bringing to Hannibal the Enduring Images exhibit, lecture by the Curator of the Osage Nation Museum and Osage Nation Dancers and Singers and HLGU Hagerman Art Gallery Director Michael Chlebanowski for his commitment to showcasing student, alumni and local artists’ work, and especially for the partnership with Jim’s Journey for the “A Never-Told Story in Art, History, and Music” Black History Month exhibit sponsored by Jim’s Journey: The Huck Finn Freedom Center

(Individual) — Gale Rublee for her work with Bluff City Theater’s YETI program and special programs presented through the Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department, Bella Erakko for her leadership in the creation of the Coffee Talk Lectures Series at the Hannibal Arts Council and her in-depth articles on featured artists at the Alliance Art Gallery

(Business/Organization) — Mark Twain Chorale for their long-term commitment providing an opportunity to showcase Hannibal’s voices and the Not Ever Ready for Prime Time Players for their addition to the Hannibal community through their free Monday night performances on Main St. in the Summer.

