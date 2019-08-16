Tucked away in a corner of Downtown Devils Lake, lies a small shop started two years ago by a mother and daughter team.

Just For You/White Dragon…Empowering You!!! is a combination of two unique businesses, Just For You featuring an abundance of handmade, one of a kind products created by over 20 local crafters and White Dragon…Empowering You!! offering Holistic Wellness options.

Each room throughout the store showcases some of the most creative Pride of Dakota Products available in the Lake Region. Clothes for 18” dolls are sure to be a hit for your favorite doll lover, while the baby gifts and diaper cakes will be perfect for an upcoming baby shower.

Know a sports fan? Just For You carries wreaths, scarves and hats that will display pride for their team. You can also find seasonal décor, for the home and kitchen, including embroidered towels.

Multiple services can be booked through White Dragon…Empowering You!! including Raindrop (spiritual application of Young Living Essential Oils for detoxification, pain control, stress relief, or relaxation), Reiki session (mind, body and spirit healing/balancing), or Life Coaching appointment to help create a better you. Empowering YOU group classes are offered for different ages, from pre-teen to adults, to help people find ways to cope with daily stresses, building confidence, positive self-image, and more. More information on classes can be found on the Just For You Facebook page.

Just for You/White Dragon…Empowering You!!! is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stop in to buy the perfect gift or call Rebecca at 701-350-0548 to schedule an appointment for Holistic Wellness services.