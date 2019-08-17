The Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois & Northeast Missouri awarded three grants to The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri totaling $6,000. One $2,000 grant will be designated for the Buddy Pack program in Shelby County, and two $2,000 grants will go toward providing food to residents in Lewis and Marion counties. Pictured are Lydia Ahrens, Vice Chair of the foundation Board of Directors, and Steve Yager, Regional Coordinator for The Food Bank. For more information on how The Food Bank serves northeast Missouri, visit sharefoodbringhope.org.