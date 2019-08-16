Street work continues throughout Kirksville, with both city crews and outside contractors drawing closer to completing 2019 program goals after a delayed start to the construction season.

Kirksville Director of Public Works Glenn Balliew briefed the Airport and Transportation Commission Tuesday, updating the members on current and future projects.

“I think we’re going to meet our goals, the plan we put forth, and if we get some more done after that, that’s just icing on the cake,” Balliew said.

W.L. Miller, the city’s contractor, is working through asphalt repair projects on East Cottonwood, East Harrison, East Missouri, East Washington and East Pierce streets, West and East Normal avenues, Grim Place, Grim Court North and South, Shannon Lane and Erin Place. The company is milling the old surface and overlaying new asphalt.

Meanwhile, city crews are working on areas north of Elizabeth Street, including Luther, Mary, Centennial and Don. When that is complete they will turn attention to streets north of Hamilton, Street Maintenance Superintendent Ray Sandstrom said.

“The difference between Ray’s work and (W.L. Miller’s) work is they are milling and overlaying, and Ray is in the neighborhoods fixing all of the drainage first and putting in tubes and getting the ditches to run right before he goes back and paves,” Balliew said.

Balliew also pointed out that crews are continuing to fill potholes after substantial damage from several rounds of severe winter weather. They also got off to a late start due to the record-setting amount of rain received earlier this year.

“Ray’s crew would have gotten started earlier, but people forget the street division also handles all of the stormwater. You know what kind of storms we had this year, so there were a lot of blowups in our stormwater system,” Balliew said. “They do all of the right-of-way maintenance, all the streetlights downtown, all of the striping, all of the signs. There’s a whole lot more that those 14 guys do other than pave. With the rains we had, there was a lot of work to get done before we could start paving.”

With the addition of funds from the Economic Development Sales Tax, the department has more money to make improvements, but that’s a recent change. Voters in 2016 approved the continuation of the tax - which previously supported MoDOT highway projects such as the Highway 63 bypass - and redirection of funds locally. Balliew said the additional money will make visible differences as time goes on.

Another item Kirksville officials hope will improve streets is a new trash and recycling contract. The city is in the process of receiving proposals from providers.

Weight of the heavy trash and recycling trucks damages residential streets, and officials are hoping to secure new contracts stipulating lighter collection vehicles.

Balliew said the city has requested multiple options on the contracts, including taking a close look at recycling. One option would be having recycling drop-off locations, rather than individual bins at each residence.

“They bring one truck through to pick up trash and another big old truck through to pick up recyclables, so they’re doubling on our streets. If we can eliminate that, I think that would help, but then will the citizens revolt? I don’t know the answer to that,” Balliew said.

In other business, Balliew said a contractor will also repave city-owned parking lots in September at Downtown Cinema 8, next to the Wooden Nickel and on Main Street. The city is working with business owners to minimize disruptions.