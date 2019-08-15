The Courier-Post will highlight an area football player to watch this upcoming season with kickoff rapidly approaching.

Corder Lehenbauer

School: Palmyra

Year: Senior

Position: Quarterback

Height: 5-11

Weight: 160

The stats: Threw for 328 yards while completing 23 of 68 passes. Threw five touchdowns and six interceptions.

Why watch: Lehenbauer was thrust into the starting spot after quarterback Jacob Kroeger hurt his in Week 6. Lehenbauer had to get a feel for Friday nights under center on the fly, and he became more comfortable as the season progressed.

Now with a whole offseason to prepare as the starting quarterback, Lehenbauer should be more than ready to lead the Panthers’ offense with his arm and his legs.