HANNIBAL – A Passport Fair will give area residents the opportunity to get their passports from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Hannibal Post Office.

No appointment is necessary. Participants need to bring a completed passport application, certified birth certificate, a photocopy of the front and back of a certified birth certificate, a photocopy of the front and back of a photo ID and a photo ID or valid driver's license. Applicants who are not Missouri residents will need to bring a second form of ID.

Payment may be made by check or money order to the U.S. Department of State. The United States Postal Service will also accept all types of payment.