FAYETTE, Mo. -- Central Methodist University's 22 resident assistants (RAs) were some of the first to arrive on campus as the new academic year approaches.

The role of the residential life staff, which includes a hall director and assistants for each residence hall, is to provide support for students living on campus. They play an incredibly vital role in the overall on-campus experience, and have been undergoing training to ensure they are adequately prepared.

The following Central Methodist students will serve as RAs, and will be available to lend guidance and support - mentally, emotionally, or physically - to Central Methodist students.

Amy Blair, of Maywood, is a biology major who has been assigned to Holt Hall, a mostly freshmen hall for women. Grace McIntosh, of Hannibal, is a marine biology major who has been assigned to Howard-Payne Hall, one of two co-ed halls on campus.

