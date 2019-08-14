The Courier-Post will highlight an area football player to watch this upcoming season with kickoff rapidly approaching.
Max Hays
School: Monroe City
Year: Senior
Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-2
Weight: 235
The stats: Team-high 55 tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks.
Why watch: A third-team all-state pick a year ago, Hays became a force alongside first-team all-state pick Jon Saxbury. Of his 55 tackles, 17 were solo in the trenches.
With Saxbury graduated, it’ll be up to Hays to anchor Monroe City’s defensive line to help the Panthers compete for a district title.