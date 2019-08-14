City officials approve tax rate following public hearing and consider potential ordinance regarding liquor caterer's license for local businesses

PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra City Council members opened their regular meeting Thursday with a public hearing focused on an unchanged tax rate for 2019, and they discussed the related bill along with a proposed ordinance for liquor caterer's licenses for local businesses.

After Mayor Loren Graham opened the floor for a public hearing regarding the tax rate for 2019, City Attorney Chase Hickman delivered the emergency reading of a bill retaining the tax rate of $.6621 per $100 of valuation for real, personal and mixed property for 2019. City council members unanimously approved the measure. They also heard the first reading of a bill that would establish a $10 per day liquor caterer's license for businesses that already sell liquor in their establishments.

Hickman said the bill came amid festivals like the city's bicentennial celebration on Saturday, Aug. 10 and the Marion County Fair — but nonprofit groups served alcoholic beverages during each of those events, requiring a different type of license.

In other business:

Graham requested the transfer of $50,000 from the Industrial Park Fund to the Water Department to help offset the cost of recent equipment and facility improvements.

Street Commissioner Lynn Smith said asphalt resurfacing work on city streets was complete except for two small areas. “Everything's going good,” he said.

Police Chief Eddie Bogue reported that Jarrett Bryson accepted the open position for an officer, and he will officially start with the department on Aug. 22. During that time, Officer John Snodgrass submitted a letter of resignation to join the Ralls County Sheriff's Department. Bogue said RCSD is now short two deputies instead of three, and the Palmyra Police Department now needs two additional officers instead of one.

Bogue said officers have been setting up a speed trailer throughout town, including Houston Drive and Lane St. Data showed that most drivers were in compliance — 86 percent were compliant along Lane St. As the school year approaches, the trailer will be moved to locations where students are on foot, like Ashland St., Ross St. and the intersection of Lane and Home streets.

