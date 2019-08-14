The Marion County Farm Bureau hosted a free sausage gravy and biscuit breakfast on Saturday, Aug. 3 at the livestock sale during the Marion County Fair. The breakfast was to show appreciation for a job well done by the exhibitors, their families and buyers. After the breakfast for livestock sale exhibitors, their families and buyers, President of the Marion County Farm Bureau Board President Joe Kendrick joined Hannibal Insurance agents Leighton Jones and Eric Lunneborg in presenting the Marion County Farm Bureau Scholarship awards to Joshua Underhill, Jesse Grieman, Trevor DeHaan and Zachary Rosenkrans. Board members also helped assemble the livestock ring for the exhibitors during the livestock sale at the 2019 Marion County Fair.