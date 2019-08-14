New members are welcomed to join The Hannibal Area String Orchestra

HANNIBAL, Mo. – New members are welcomed to join The Hannibal Area String Orchestra.

Members will begin rehearsing for the Christmas 2019 Concert on Saturday, Sept. 7. Practices are on Saturday mornings from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Hannibal–LaGrange University’s Roland Fine Arts Center, 2800 Palmyra Road in Hannibal.

The orchestra has over 60 members ranging in age from grade school through senior citizens. The string orchestra consists of violins, viola, cello, string bass and piano. For some pieces, guitar and percussion are added. Members are from the Hannibal area as well as other counties in Illinois and Missouri.

Currently the organization is made up of three groups: For the upcoming concert, the Beginning String Orchestra and Intermediate Orchestra will be under the direction of Katie Schisler, and the Advanced Orchestra will be under the direction of John Ferguson. It is hoped that the younger members will eventually become part of the Quincy Youth Orchestra.

More information about the joining the orchestra is available by contacting John Ferguson, 573-406-9971 or jd.ferguson@charter.net.