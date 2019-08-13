The Courier-Post will highlight an area football player to watch this upcoming season with kickoff rapidly approaching.

Dante Reading

School: Hannibal

Year: Senior

Position: Nose tackle

Height: 5-7

Weight: 230

The stats: Made 50 tackles, including 20 for loss, along with six sacks.

Why watch: Not often is a player willing to switch from one side of the ball to the other, especially when they earned all-conference awards. But that’s want Reading did when he moved from running back to nose tackle last year and dominated the trenches. With another year under his belt, he’ll be the anchor on the Pirates’ defensive line.