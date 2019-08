Officials at American Legion Post #55 (Emmette J. Shields) elected officers for the 2019 year. Front row, from left: Bill Haffner, judge advocate; Jerry Weide, commander; Greg Davis, second vice; Ken Harr, finance officer; Dick Smith, club room trustee; Jess Ornelas, hall rental trustee; Bob Sparks, building trustee; and Gary Douglas, golf course trustee. Second row: Jim Miller, senior trustee.