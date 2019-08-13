The Ramp Park in Huckleberry Park will begin fall hours beginning Thursday, Aug. 15. The Ramp Park will be open from 4 p.m. to dusk weekdays and noon to dusk weekends, because area schools will be in session.

The park is for roller skates, roller blades, skateboards, bicycles and scooters. The cost is $2 on weekdays and $3 on weekends. An annual pass costs $35.

Users are required to wear helmets. Users are required to have a signed waiver and release of liability on file. Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent or legal guardian sign the waiver.





