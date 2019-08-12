Missouri Department of Transportation’s Bowling Green maintenance facility, located at 1416 Business Highway 54 West, Bowling Green, is for sale, and bids are now being accepted

HANNIBAL – Missouri Department of Transportation’s Bowling Green maintenance facility, located at 1416 Business Highway 54 West, Bowling Green, is for sale, and bids are now being accepted. Efforts were made earlier this summer to sell the building, but no bids were submitted.

“The appraised value is $220,000 and previously we asked for a minimum bid of $200,000,” said Kevin James, MoDOT Northeast District assistant district engineer.

Now, James said, a minimum bid is not set. The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Viewing of the property is by appointment only. Please call 573-719-7809 to make an appointment. Bids can be made by mail or hand delivered to MoDOT, Attention Kevin James, 1711 Highway 61 South, Hannibal, and must be received by noon Friday, Aug. 23. The bid opening will be held at 1 p.m. the same day. In the event of similar and/or multiple bids being received, subsequent bids may be requested.

The facility sits on 5.18 acres and the sale of this land is in “as is” condition. Details about the property can be found at https://www.modot.org/pike-county.