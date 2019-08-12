Friday, Aug. 9

Friday, Aug. 9

• Non-injury crashes were reported on U.S. 61 near Geronimo and in the 300 block of North Main.

• Animal complaints were received in several areas.

• Several speeding tickets were issued on Veterans Road.

• Stealing was reported in the 1000 block of Summer Street, the 1900 block of Market and at Walmart.

• A man was arrested on a state warrant after an assault was reported.

• An injury accident was reported at Market and Marion.

• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Grand Avenue.

• At Broadway and Virginia a man was arrested on a state warrant and issued a verbal warning about skateboard right of way.

Saturday, Aug. 10

• Numerous animal complaints were received.

• Complaints of suspicious people were investigated.

• Officers were called to a fire at 8:23 p.m. near South Main and Broadway.

• Two women were arrested after police were called to a disturbance at a home.

• Police checked the well-being of people as requested.

Sunday, Aug. 11

• Felony stealing was reported in the 200 block of North Seventh Street.

• Misdemeanor stealing was reported in the 200 block of South Eighth Street.

• A leave-the-scene crash was reported at 12:29 p.m. at Walmart.

• A man was arrested on a state warrant after police investigated a peace disturbance report.

• A burglary was reported in the 3900 block of Henderson Street.

• A non-injury accident was reported at state Highway 79 near I-72.

• Property damage and property maintenance violations were reported in the 300 block of South Seventh Street.