HANNIBAL –- The new Saints Avenue Steakhouse and Buffet opened Aug. 1 at the former location of Golden Corral restaurant at 3913 McMasters Ave. in Hannibal. Although it features choices of steaks and other entrees, it also offers a buffet.

HANNIBAL –- The new Saints Avenue Steakhouse and Buffet opened Aug. 1 at the former location of Golden Corral restaurant at 3913 McMasters Ave. in Hannibal. Although it features choices of steaks and other entrees, it also offers a buffet.

Owner Steve Shaw explained it serves “high-quality Millridge steaks,” along with Texas toast, and choices of sides. The menu lists a soup and salad bar, potato bar and sandwiches, and choices allow customers to add the buffet to special items or have the buffet alone.

Shaw was pleased to report he has lowered the price of the buffet $1 from the Golden Corral menu.

He is proud of his new steakhouse, adding he was born and raised in Hannibal and has owned a local restaurant for 20 years.

When he completed his 20-year franchise with Golden Corral, Shaw said, he did not want to sell the restaurant. “My help is here,” and he kept his employees in addition to hiring more.

He has begun remodeling and will continue later, adding a new salad bar.

The name Saints Avenue name is taken the Avenue of the Saints name for U.S. 61/Route 27, which handles traffic near the restaurant.

Shaw previously opened a Saints Avenue Cafe in Canton, which is now owned by Randy Ferris, and he currently owns the Saints Avenue Cafe in Bowling Green.

Brian Ferguson is Shaw's partner at the Hannibal steakhouse, and Johnathan Thigpin is general manager.

The steakhouse is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays. It is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with breakfast served on weekends.

bdarr@courierpost.com