Motorists will soon see activity around two viaducts on Missouri Route 79 in Hannibal as bridge painting improvements are set to begin as early as Monday, Aug. 19

HANNIBAL -- Motorists will soon see activity around two viaducts on Missouri Route 79 in Hannibal as bridge painting improvements are set to begin as early as Monday, Aug. 19.

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded the contract earlier this year. International Rigging Group was the winning bidder for bridge painting improvements over Lyon Street and Warren Barrett Drive, the Missouri Route 79 viaduct and Reservoir Street Bridge over Missouri Route 79 on Mark Twain Avenue both in Hannibal and the bridge over Troublesome Creek on Route A north of Palmyra. The contract in the amount of $241,045 has a completion date of Friday, Nov. 1.

Bridge painting maintenance provides a protective coating for girders and specific components in order to extend the life of the bridges.

“Motorists will experience minimal impacts, which will only occur during the setup of the containment area,” said Missouri Department of Transportation Resident Engineer, Martin Lincoln Jr. Crews will begin at the Missouri Route 79 viaduct over Lyon Street and Warren Barrett Drive before moving on to Reservoir St. over Mark Twain Ave. and finishing with the Route A location.

This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. For more information, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org to receive the latest statewide news and text alerts, signup for e-updates.

Follow MoDOT on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.