Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will be doing the following pavement work in Pike County. Please see the dates and locations below

MACON, Mo. – Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will be doing the following pavement work in Pike County. Please see the dates and locations below.

Pike County Route M — Monday, Aug. 12, the road will be closed from Pike County Route V to U.S. Route 54 for pavement repairs. The work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. that day.

Pike County Route M – Tuesday, Aug. 13, the road will be closed from Missouri Route 161 to Pike County Route Y for pavement repairs. The work will be completed from 7-11 a.m. that day.

Pike County Route M — Tuesday, Aug. 13, the road will be closed from Pike County Route V to Route Y for pavement repairs. The work will be completed between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. that day.

Pike County Route Y — Wednesday, Aug. 13, the road will be closed from County Road 442 to County Road 477 for pavement repairs. The work will be completed from 12-3 p.m. that day.

Pike County Route Y — Thursday, Aug. 14, the road will be closed from County Road 477 to Business Route 61 for pavement repairs. The work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m. that day.

Pike County Route Y — Thursday, Aug. 14, the road will be closed from Pike County Route V to U.S. Route 54 for pavement repairs. The work will be completed from 12-4 p.m. that day.

Motorists will need to use alternate routes during these times. Please remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel, and put down your cell phone to help eliminate distractions.

This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. More information is available by contacting MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MoDOT (275-6636). All roadwork is posted on the traveler information map. MoDOT personnel can also be reached online at www.modot.org/northeast.