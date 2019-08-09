There will be a different night for horseshoe league this year. The 42nd annual Indoor Horseshoe League starts Sunday, Sept. 8

HANNIBAL – There will be a different night for horseshoe league this year. The 42nd annual Indoor Horseshoe League starts Sunday, Sept. 8.

Games are played starting at 2 p.m. Sundays at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Download a registration form at http://bit.ly/horseshoeregistration. For more information, call the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department at 573-221-0154.