HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal Free Public Library's Annual Book Sale is Thursday, Aug. 22, Friday, Aug. 23 and Saturday, Aug. 24.

The hours for the sale are are 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, the sale runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Used and gently used materials are available for sale. It's a nice assortment.” Library Director Hallie Yundt Silver said. “We have books, magazines, and audiovisuals for the entire family. Most items are under a dollar.” The book sale will take place on the 3rd floor of the Library in the Woman's Club Room.

More information about this event is available by visiting the Library at 200 South 5th Street, or calling 573-221-0222.