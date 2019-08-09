The Emergency Food Pantry at Douglass Community Services is expanding its hours of operation beginning Monday, Aug. 12. The new hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HANNIBAL – The Emergency Food Pantry at Douglass Community Services is expanding its hours of operation beginning Monday, Aug. 12. The new hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“With the growing needs in our community and recent expansion, the Douglass Board of Directors has been able to envision a difference type of pantry that will allow the community to have better access,” said Stephanie Cooper, executive director of Douglass Community Services. “The new plans for the pantry will allow us to provide access to food and personal hygiene items more frequently for families and seniors.”

Persons needing food can access the Emergency Pantry once a month. To receive assistance, bring an identification card to the pantry at 711 Grand Ave. in Hannibal.

Douglass Community Services is committed to building strong kids, strong families and strong communities.