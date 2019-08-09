Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews will conduct concrete patching work on U.S. Route 36 eastbound in Shelby County

MACON, Mo. – Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews will conduct concrete patching work on U.S. Route 36 eastbound in Shelby County. The road will be reduced to one lane traffic at various locations from Shelbina to Monroe City while the work is completed between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12 to Thursday, Aug. 15.

U.S. 36 westbound will be reduced to one lane at various locations from Hunnewell to Clarence for concrete patching between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. from Monday, Aug. 19 to Thursday, Aug. 22.

Please use caution if you will be traveling through these areas. Obey all work zone signs and personnel, and put down your cell phone to eliminate distractions.

This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MoDOT (275-6636). All roadwork is posted on the traveler information map. You can also visit them online at www.modot.org/northeast.