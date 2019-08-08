The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Mark Twain Lake announced that a portion of the lake in proximity to the State Highway 107 Bridge crossing the North Fork branch will be closed to boat traffic during daylight hours Wednesday, Aug. 14 and on Monday, Aug. 19

MARK TWAIN LAKE -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Mark Twain Lake announced that a portion of the lake in proximity to the State Highway 107 Bridge crossing the North Fork branch will be closed to boat traffic during daylight hours Wednesday, Aug. 14 and on Monday, Aug. 19.

The Clarence Cannon Wholesale Water Commission will be installing a new water distribution line, and will have equipment and materials positioned across the North Fork branch to accommodate the installation.

No boat traffic will be permitted in the zone extending east of the Mark Twain State Park Route U Boat Ramp, and west of the Mark Twain State Park Highway 107 Boat Ramp. This zone will be designated with buoys.

More information is available by contacting the M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center at 573-565-2112, or by email at marktwaininfo@usace.army.mil.