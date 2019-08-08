A Kirksville man who shot a child in the face says the incident was an accident, while court documents indicate the victim had a different version of events that led to the man’s arrest.



Zachary T. Stephens, 25, of Kirksville, has been charged with a class B felony of abuse or neglect of a child, a class B felony of endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree, and a class D felony of domestic assault in the second degree.

He was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Kirksville Police and Fire and the Adair County Ambulance District responded to the 1500 block of N. Walnut Street in Kirksville around 10 a.m. Aug. 1 after emergency dispatchers received a report of a 9-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the face.

Court documents state the boy had a visible wound to his lip and was flown to University Hospital in Columbia, Mo.

Police said the suspect told officers he was trying to move a gun from a dresser to a safe when it accidentally discharged.

The victim, however, told officers the suspect said he was going to put the gun in a safe when he pulled the weapon from its holster and began walking across the room. The victim said other children in the home began yelling and fled from the room before he put his hands in front of his face and said, “No, don’t,” and the gun went off.

The victim had a wound to his thumb and lip.

The suspect was later arrested.



