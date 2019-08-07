The Hannibal Arts Council's First Friday Art Adventure workshop series continues with an outdoor project for the yard

Hannibal, Mo. -- The Hannibal Arts Council’s First Friday Art Adventure workshop series continues with an outdoor project for the yard. The workshop will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, September 6. For the September project, participants will form a concrete stepping stone from a mold and place items in it to create a unique and personalized decoration for the garden. All supplies are included. Participants are welcome to bring special items to place into concrete as well! The project will be led by HAC Board member Elise Blue.

First Friday Art Adventures are designed for kids ages 6 to 12 and are held on the first Friday of designated months at the Hannibal Arts Council. Parents, grandparents and/or guardians are encouraged to take advantage of the free time while their child creates.

Due to limited space, pre-registration and pre-payment (unless requesting scholarship) is required. Tickets are $5 per child. To purchase tickets, go to Eventbrite.com (search for First Friday Art Adventure), call the Hannibal Arts Council at 573-221-6545 or stop by 105 S. Main St.

The scholarship program for free participation is available thanks to generous support by the George H. Riedel Private Foundation, HAC Scholarship Fund Donors and the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.

For more information on this and other Hannibal Arts Council programs, call 573-221-6545, stop by 105 S. Main St. or visit their website hannibalarts.com.