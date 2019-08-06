Missouri University of Science and Technology announced that several students from Northeast Missouri were named to the honor list for the Spring 2019 semester

ROLLA, Mo. -- Missouri University of Science and Technology announced that several students from Northeast Missouri were named to the honor list for the Spring 2019 semester.

To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.

Bethel: Wyatt Spilker, freshman engineering, sophomore

Bowling Green: Dalton Pafford, geological engineering, senior

Frankford: Jordan Atkinson, economics, junior

Hannibal: Colten Brummell, mechanical engineering, junior; James Koch, aerospace engineering, senior; Donovan Mefford, history, freshman; Elissa Mefford, ceramic engineering, junior; and Shay Wade, electrical engineering, senior

Monroe City: Ryan Yoder, mechanical engineering, senior

New London: Erac Kaiser, electrical engineering, senior

Palmyra: Douglas Bross, mechanical engineering, senior; Eric Bush, information science and technology, senior; and Logan Mitchell, freshman engineering, sophomore

For more information about Missouri S&T, visit www.mst.edu or contact the admissions office at 800-522-0938.









