HANNIBAL – Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews will conduct culvert replacements and pavement work in Monroe County. Please see details below.

Missouri Route 151 — Wednesday, Aug. 7 to Tuesday, Aug. 13, the road will be reduced to one-lane traffic from Monroe County Route J east junction to Monroe County Route M for resurfacing operations. The work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day with a 10-foot width restriction in place.

Please obey all work zones and personnel, and put down your cell phone to help eliminate distractions.

This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MoDOT (275-6636). All roadwork is posted on the traveler information map. You can also visit them online at www.modot.org/northeast.