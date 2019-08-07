Clarity Healthcare is pleased to welcome Dr. Michon Hawkins to its Hannibal dental staff

HANNIBAL – Clarity Healthcare is pleased to welcome Dr. Michon Hawkins to its Hannibal dental staff.

Hawkins is the second of three dentists scheduled to join the staff this summer. Dr. Allie “AJ” Powers began working at Clarity last month.

Originally from Belle Plaine, Kan., Hawkins began her career in the dental field as a dental hygienist. She attended Wichita State University in Wichita, Kan., graduating with a bachelor’s degree in dental hygiene. She worked in dental hygiene for about nine years before deciding to return to school and become a dentist.

“I chose to return to dental school because I wanted to help people,” Hawkins said. “I wanted to be able to make a difference in ways that I could not as a hygienist.”

She received her Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from A.T. Still University – Missouri School of Dentistry and Oral Health in Kirksville/St. Louis.

“I knew early on in dental school that I wanted to work in public health,” she said. “I also knew that I wanted to return to small town America. Being raised in rural Kansas, having to live in a city made it easier to return back to a rural area.”

“During my fourth year of dental school, I had an opportunity to visit Clarity Healthcare, and felt very much at home here. Everyone I’ve met has been very friendly. I’m looking forward to being a part of such a great community and to connect with people,” she said.

“We are thrilled to add Dr. Hawkins to our dental team here at Clarity," said Clarity Dental Director Dr. Aleena Hilger. “Her enthusiasm and passion for her work will make her a valuable asset to our team as we work to bring quality dental care to our patients and community.”

With the addition of Hawkins, Clarity, which operates clinics in Hannibal and Quincy, will have four full-time dentists on staff.

Hawkins said she has chosen rural Illinois for her home, which she shares with her boyfriend, Alex Beavers, who is also a dentist, and their two dogs, two cats and numerous chickens.

Clarity Healthcare is a Federally Qualified Health Center offering primary care, dental and behavioral health services throughout northeast Missouri and eastern Illinois. In addition to providing dental services in their clinics, they also bring dental services to the community and school with their mobile dental unit.

For more information, or to make an appointment, contact Clarity at its Hannibal office at 573-603-1460 or the Quincy office at 217-222-6277. Information is also available at www.clarity-healthcare.org.