HANNIBAL – Members of the American Legion Auxiliary of District 1 elected officers and honored members who passed away with a memorial service Sunday, Aug. 4, at the Emmette Shields Post 55 in Hannibal.

The meeting was called to order by President Linda Maddox of Unit 360 in Callao. Roll call of the units was performed by Secretary/Treasurer Wanda Burnett of Unit 29 in Macon. A brief narrative of the happenings since the last meeting was presented by seven units with 28 members and one guest in attendance.

Secretary Wanda read the minutes from the previous meeting and gave the treasurer's report. Michele Emmerich, vice president of Unit 29 in Macon, gave a membership report. She told everyone that the totals for the 11 units in the district where all above 81% — with two units, Edina #261 at 100% and Lewistown #578 at 108.33%. The new 100 year pins with the logo, “Keeping Our Promise: Past, Present, Future” are available for $4 each. Victoria Ornelas, department first vice president, and Linda Maddox are serving as Department Membership co-chairman for the upcoming year.

Installation of new District 1 officers for the upcoming two-year term took place. The elected officers were: Victoria Ornelas, installing officer, of Hannibal; Gail Dietrich, chaplain, of Lewistown; Jessica Clay, assistant sergeant at arms, of Paris; Charlotte Weaver, sergeant at arms, of Callao; Wanda Burnett, secretary and treasurer, of Macon; Michele Emmerich, vice-president, of Macon and Linda Maddox, president, of Callao. American Legion Auxiliary members also conducted a memorial service for members who had passed away.

The Invocation was given by Victoria Ornelas, department first vice president and president of the Hannibal Unit. Linda Maddox, District 1 president, lit the memorial candle and recognized the dedicated service of the deceased members to veterans and community.

Each unit representative that had lost a member during the past year laid a white rose on the memorial table. Those honored were Ruth Chronister and Harriet Beard of Unit 20, Kirksville; Rose Curfman of Unit 55, Hannibal; Rhonda Dodd, District Chaplain, Alberta Jacobs and Shirley Pollard of Unit 174, Palmyra; Dorothy Swindell and Lola Worley of Unit 221, Paris; Jean Elliott of Unit 282, LaPlata; Clem Porter of Unit 358, Knox City; Jayne Roberts, a 71-year continuous member and Past President of Unit 360, Callao; and Mildred Bailey and Velma Little of Unit 578, Lewistown.

The memorial service was closed with a Benediction by Victoria Ornelas.

Penny Leckbee, of the Lewistown Unit 578, made and donated for the Unit an “angel” wall hanging to be used for Victoria’s fundraiser at Fall Conference from Oct. 17-20 in Jefferson City. Emmerich has made a patriotic colored afghan, Maddox is donating a wooden flag board and Unit 360 is donating a patriotic wreath.

The next district meeting will be held at Monroe County Senior Center in Paris Post & Unit 221 at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3.