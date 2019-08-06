An international ministry is opening a free crisis counseling center in Boonville for women and girls who may not be able to access professional help.

The Center for Women’s Ministries has volunteers who offer free peer counseling for women who have gone through a crisis, including abuse, incarceration or depression.

It isn’t professional counseling, and it’s not a church, said Boonville director Debby Boyer.

Boonville has the seventh Center for Women’s Ministries in Missouri. The not-for-profit, which Reova Meredith founded in Bloomington, Indiana, in 1989, opened centers in Jefferson City and Columbia in 2004. Centers later opened in Fulton, Chesterfield, Troy and Camdenton. There are centers in other midwestern and southern states, as well as Rwanda, Uganda, Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Panama.

Boyer, who grew up in Boonville, was the director of the center in Columbia. She said she’s excited to be back in Boonville to help the women who lived too far from Columbia and Jefferson City to access services.

The key for Boyer’s volunteer counselors is to connect with clients who are going through a crisis the counselor has been through herself. Along with 70 hours of training through the center, all of the counselors have gone through some sort of crisis themselves.

They tell Boyer what areas they feel they can counsel in, and Boyer matches women seeking counseling with the counselor who most closely meets their needs. Boyer is also in the process of training a married couple to provide marriage counseling.

The center has two private rooms where counselors can meet with their clients. The counselors have keys, so they can meet outside of the center’s business hours. The center has several support groups, but the one-on-one counseling is private and confidential, said Boyer.

“This isn’t something where we come together and say, ‘I want you to pay for so-and-so,’ and then share all the details,” Boyer said. “We pray for them, but we don’t ask the group to pray because we don’t want to tell them what the issue is.”

The Boonville center is meant to serve women from Cooper and surrounding counties, but Boyer said they’ll meet with anyone from anywhere. The only restriction is that anyone seeking counseling has to be at least 13 years old, Boyer said. Counselors will continue meeting with clients for as long as they need to, she said.

Along with everywhere else in the U.S., women in Boonville and the surrounding areas are dealing with financial problems, family problems and problems with drugs and alcohol, Boyer said.

Mental health resources are hard to come by, and hard to afford for a lot of people. The volunteer counselors at the center can refer clients to professional counselors, but they serve as a support network any woman can access, regardless of how much money she has, Boyer said.

Whatever problems the women are encountering will still exist, but they can change their perspective to help relieve anxiety and depression, she said.

The center, located at 312 Center St., has been working to fix up the building and are now ready to open to the public. The center will host an open house from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, with tours of the house and desserts fixed by the volunteer counselors.

The center provides all its services for free, and while the counselors are all volunteers, there are still the costs of occupying the building. The center relies on donations from the community to pay its expenses. Boyer is also looking for more women to volunteer as counselors.

Anyone looking for more information about the center and its services can visit its website cwmhope.org, or call them at 660-672-5026.