Police say an Alabama man picked the wrong house to burglarize.

Larondrick Macklin is accused of breaking into a home Aug. 1 in Decatur, about 25 miles southwest of Huntsville, according to TV station WBTV.

A woman who lived in the home used a pot of hot grease to defend herself, causing extensive burns to Macklin's face.

Police told WBTV that Macklin was armed with a gun when he was arrested.

After getting medical treatment, he was booked into jail where his bond was set at $300,000.