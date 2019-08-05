This year, Clarity Healthcare, Marion County NECAC and F.A.C.T. have collected school supplies (and money to buy supplies) for children in need

This year, Clarity Healthcare, Marion County NECAC and F.A.C.T. have collected school supplies (and money to buy supplies) for children in need.

Volunteers will bundle supplies and take them to area schools on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of next week. If you are willing to help, the team needs volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, Thursday, Aug. 8 and Friday, Aug. 9 at Immanuel Baptist Church’s Youth Building on Pershing Street.

Pershing Street is between the Economy Inn and Suites and the exit ramp for Hwy 36/72 East. It is the last building on the left at the end of the street, and the structure is air-conditioned and has bathrooms.