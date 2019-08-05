HANNIBAL - Clarity Healthcare, Marion County NECAC and Families and Communities Together Inc. (FACT) have collected school supplies and for children in need.

FACT Executive Director Tom Dugger has requested volunteers to help bundle and deliver the school supplies to schools from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday, Aug. 7-9.

The location is Immanuel Baptist Church’s Youth Building on Pershing Street. Pershing Street is between the Economy Inn & Suites and the exit ramp for to I-72 East. It is the last building on the left at the end of the street.





