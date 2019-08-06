Hannibal Regional Medical Group is pleased to announce the addition of Cassidy Leonard-Scott, DO, FAAP to their team

HANNIBAL, Mo. -- Hannibal Regional Medical Group is pleased to announce the addition of Cassidy Leonard-Scott, DO, FAAP to their team. Dr. Leonard-Scott is a board certified pediatrician who earned her medical degree from A.T. Still University - Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed her residency at the University of Missouri in Columbia. Dr. Leonard-Scott is honored to be able to return and care for those in her hometown.

Dr. Leonard-Scott chose to pursue pediatrics because she knew she always wanted a career she loved, “Being a pediatrician is such a fun and rewarding job. I love watching my patients grow and develop their own personalities,” she said. I chose to join the Hannibal Regional team because of its focus on bringing quality healthcare to the community I have always called home.”

Dr. Leonard-Scott is focused on making families and patients feel comfortable.

“There are no silly questions when it comes to kids. Whether it is a question regarding development, parenting techniques or an illness concern, my goal is for parents to feel comfortable discussing all of their concerns with me.”

Dr. Leonard-Scott is accepting patients at Hannibal Regional Medical Group. To contact her office, call 573-629-3500.

As part of Hannibal Regional, the Hannibal Regional Medical Group (HRMG) is a growing multi-specialty physician group continuing to expand primary and specialty care services to meet the health needs of northeast Missouri residents. HRMG family and specialty physicians deliver a range of acute, chronic and preventive medical care services. In addition to diagnosing and treating illness, they also provide preventive care, including routine checkups, health-risk assessments, immunizations, screening tests and personalized counseling on maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Hannibal Regional Medical Group has locations in Bowling Green, Canton, Hannibal, Louisiana, Monroe City and Shelbina.