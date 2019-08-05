Thursday, Aug. 1
Thursday, Aug. 1
• Police were called to three non-injury accidents.
• A man was arrested after police were called to a domestic disturbance on Center Street.
• Property damage was reported on Sodalis Trail and on Atoka Street.
• Numerous people were photographed running a red light on U.S. 61.
• Reports of abandoned vehicles, suspicious people and animal complaints were investigated.
• Several speeding tickets were issued on Veterans Road.
Friday, Aug. 2
• A woman was arrested after police were called to a domestic disturbance on Walnut Street.
• Animal complaints were investigated at several locations.
• A leave-the-scene accident was reported at 1:19 p.m. in Huckleberry Park.
• A woman was arrested after misdemeanor stealing was reported at Walmart.
• A man located at Eighth and Church streets was arrested for auto theft.
• Police were called to disturbances and non-injury accidents.
• Police checked the well-being of people as requested.
Saturday, Aug. 3
• Misdemeanor stealing was reported in the 5200 block of Wyaconda.
• An injury accident was reported at 10:41 a.m. at Pleasant and Euclid Avenue.
• A woman was arrested after stealing was reported at Walmart.
• A man was arrested after an assault was reported on Pioneer Trail.
• Several animal complaints were investigated.
• A man was arrested after a domestic disturbance was reported on 29th Street.
• A leave-the-scene traffic accident was reported at 2:17 p.m. in the 2100 block of Spruce Street.
• Police assisted other agencies at the riverfront at 6:53 p.m. after a boat collision.
• Misdemeanor stealing was reported in the 1800 block of Broadway.
• Misdemeanor stealing was reported in the 600 block of North Eighth Street and the 3100 block of Rendlen Avenue.
• Police were called to a fight in progress in the 200 block of South Main.