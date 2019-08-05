Thursday, Aug. 1

Thursday, Aug. 1

• Police were called to three non-injury accidents.

• A man was arrested after police were called to a domestic disturbance on Center Street.

• Property damage was reported on Sodalis Trail and on Atoka Street.

• Numerous people were photographed running a red light on U.S. 61.

• Reports of abandoned vehicles, suspicious people and animal complaints were investigated.

• Several speeding tickets were issued on Veterans Road.

Friday, Aug. 2

• A woman was arrested after police were called to a domestic disturbance on Walnut Street.

• Animal complaints were investigated at several locations.

• A leave-the-scene accident was reported at 1:19 p.m. in Huckleberry Park.

• A woman was arrested after misdemeanor stealing was reported at Walmart.

• A man located at Eighth and Church streets was arrested for auto theft.

• Police were called to disturbances and non-injury accidents.

• Police checked the well-being of people as requested.

Saturday, Aug. 3

• Misdemeanor stealing was reported in the 5200 block of Wyaconda.

• An injury accident was reported at 10:41 a.m. at Pleasant and Euclid Avenue.

• A woman was arrested after stealing was reported at Walmart.

• A man was arrested after an assault was reported on Pioneer Trail.

• Several animal complaints were investigated.

• A man was arrested after a domestic disturbance was reported on 29th Street.

• A leave-the-scene traffic accident was reported at 2:17 p.m. in the 2100 block of Spruce Street.

• Police assisted other agencies at the riverfront at 6:53 p.m. after a boat collision.

• Misdemeanor stealing was reported in the 1800 block of Broadway.

• Misdemeanor stealing was reported in the 600 block of North Eighth Street and the 3100 block of Rendlen Avenue.

• Police were called to a fight in progress in the 200 block of South Main.