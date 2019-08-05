Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation MoDOT crews will have Route B in Lewis County closed from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12 to Thursday, Aug. 15, from Poage Street in LaGrange continuing one mile north for bridge work

Please use alternate routes and obey all work zone signs and personnel. Put down your cell phone to help eliminate distractions.

This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MoDOT (275-6636). All roadwork is posted on the traveler information map. You can also visit them online at www.modot.org/northeast.